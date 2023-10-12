Revue de presse marketing/techno du 11 et 12 octobre
Maya Alieh, sergente-détective aux cyberenquêtes | « Les gens s’exposent énormément » https://www.lapresse.ca/affaires/techno/2023-10-11/maya-alieh-sergente-detective-aux-cyberenquetes/les-gens-s-exposent-enormement.php via @lp_lapresse #Analyweb
Why generative AI is more dangerous than you think https://venturebeat.com/ai/why-generative-ai-is-more-dangerous-than-you-think/ via @VentureBeat #Analyweb
Cybersécurité | Cyberprotection 101 pour PME https://www.lapresse.ca/affaires/portfolio/2023-10-05/cybersecurite/cyberprotection-101-pour-pme.php via @lp_lapresse #Analyweb
Québec veut tester tous ses sites web avec des pirates informatiques https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2017072/informatique-cybersecurite-site-web-pirate #Analyweb
Avalanche de désinformation sur Israël et le Hamas sur les réseaux sociaux https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2016934/israel-palestine-hamas-2023-fact-check #Analyweb
